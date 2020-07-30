Rawalpindi gives Eid festival look despite coronavirus

Every year Pindiites celebrate the annual Islamic holiday of Eidul Azha with the traditional sacrifice of a sheep, cow or goat, despite deepening financial hardship.

With just two days left in Eidul Azha, the longing for buying sacrificial animals is becoming intense among the city residents. The cattle markets set up at places designated by the city administration are seeing more bargain hunters because permission was not given to establish makeshift markets in the residential areas due to Coronavirus Pandemic risk.

“Last year I saw many sheep and goat breeders parading their stock in the city, but this year no dealers are seen roaming along with their animals in different areas of the city. However, different kinds of good-looking animals can be seen in the city streets generating Eid celebration looks. Some youngsters were seen taking selfies with their animals,” says Hasan Sadiq.

“With the reduction in my children and wife’s craze to buy garments and shoes for Eidul Azha from city markets, I have started visiting the sacrificial cattle market as I think just two or three days before Eid prices are bound to come down,” says Mazahir Ali.

“I prefer to buy sacrificial animals just one night or a few hours before the Eidul Azha festival. My priority now is to get a suitable sacrificial animal even though children are unwilling to compromise on their demand for looking chic among their friends and relatives,” says Musa Kazim.

“The seasonal trade in sacrificial animals usually goes up in the run-up to Eidul Azha, but this time has slowed down because of fear of Coronavirus Pandemic. The cattle trade has lost pace and the Eid sales have almost halved,” says Anwer Raza, a local livestock trader.

“Nobody can really imagine the hard labour I have put into nurturing my animals. I gave them a lot of love and affection. From trimming of body hair to giving head massage and brushing the hair, I did it all to make my animals look attractive. Regular brushing of wool, hooves and horns was taken up by me to make them look brighter and fatter,” says Sajjad Azhar, a livestock trader from Mansehra.

“We traditionally sacrifice an animal in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son on God’s command, and share the meat with relatives and the poor. But in the wake of soaring inflation, the traditional offering has become very expensive,” says Shaista Zaidi.

“It is a greater financial burden now than before, but it’s a matter of faith so one has to abide by it even if one gets dismayed by the high prices,” says 30-year-old housewife Hira Naqvi, as she waits at a cattle market near Kohinoor Cotton Mill.