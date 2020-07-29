Ishaq Dar addresses business community through video link

KARACHI: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan’s economy was improving during the PML-N regime but the government was dislodged and PTI was brought into power.

While addressing the country’s leading businessmen from FPCCI, various chambers, associations and women chambers through a video link organised by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Business Forum, Ishaq Dar said bringing the PTI into the power was a conspiracy against Pakistan.

Former finance minister said two years of PTI’s financial mismanagement has ruined the country’s economy as poverty line was getting increased. He strongly criticized the PTI government’s policy of devaluing rupee at the behest of international financial institutions as it was disastrous for the economy. Dar said giving arrest power to bureaucrats was a tool to blackmail the business community which would be opposed by PML-N.