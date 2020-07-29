All tourist points in Galiyat to remain closed during Eid holidays

ABBOTTABAD: A top official said on Tuesday that all tourist points in Abbottabad district, including Nathiagal, Changla Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani, would remain closed during Eid holidays and special checkposts were established at all entry and exit points to stop tourists from entering the hilly tourist resorts.

SSP Traffic Abbottabad Tariq Mehmood told reporters that as per provincial government strategy to cope with Covid-19, all the tourist points in Galiyat valley would remain closed till further order during Eid holidays.

He asked the tourists not to travel to any tourist spot to avoid spreading of coronavirus. “Stay home and stay safe needs to be followed by all to fight with the corona disease,” he stressed, adding that the government had been taking all precautionary measures to cope with it.

The SSP traffic further said that 181 police officers and jawans have been deputed on special duty during the Eid, including SSP, DSP and two inspectors, who would ensure the implementation of government order.

The official said that the tourists would not be allowed to proceed to 10 checkpoints in the entire district . Chamba Bridge, Motorway interchange, Muslimabad Barrier, Qlandarabad interchange, Thandiani Chowk, Thai forest barrier, Kali Mitti on Murree road, Harno bazaar and Barian Barrier in Galiyat were declared 10 points where special force would be deployed to check the tourists. He said that the district administration had imposed section 144 in district Abbottabad for not using facemasks, which he said, had a positive impact to control coronavirus.

SSP Tariq said that the traffic staff would be deployed in two shifts and TMA staff, Rescue 1122 and district administration staff would also be deployed in the same locations.