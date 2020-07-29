PTI govt believes in practical work: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that past governments only performed on paper and relied on making headlines but ‘our government believes in making actual progress’. Usman Buzdar in his statement said development and progress is now apparent on the ground unlike in the past when governments only peddled lip service.

The CM said less developed districts of south Punjab are being given equal importance and the region will also get maternity, cardiology and general hospitals. The Punjab government has begun work on several Special Economic Zones in the last two years including one in Bahawalpur which will be completed soon.