Markets closure: Okara traders reject govt decision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Traders have rejected the government’s decision to close all shops and markets immediately due to corona threat. The traders said that the government announced holidays just three days before the Eidul Azha, which was injustice with them. They lamented that the decision would spoil them financial completely. They said that they were ready to follow the corona SOPs as given by the government. They demanded the government review the decision.
OKARA: Traders have rejected the government’s decision to close all shops and markets immediately due to corona threat. The traders said that the government announced holidays just three days before the Eidul Azha, which was injustice with them. They lamented that the decision would spoil them financial completely. They said that they were ready to follow the corona SOPs as given by the government. They demanded the government review the decision.