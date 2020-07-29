Markets closure: Okara traders reject govt decision

OKARA: Traders have rejected the government’s decision to close all shops and markets immediately due to corona threat. The traders said that the government announced holidays just three days before the Eidul Azha, which was injustice with them. They lamented that the decision would spoil them financial completely. They said that they were ready to follow the corona SOPs as given by the government. They demanded the government review the decision.