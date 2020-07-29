Nawaz advised to stay home over virus fears

LAHORE: Doctors have advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing treatment in London, to not leave his house due to coronavirus outbreak as he is already suffering from diabetes, kidney and heart diseases, according to the latest medical report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

The PML-N supremo’s counsel, Amjad Pervaiz, submitted the report to the court’s Registrar Office. It also states Sharif being a heart patient is very vulnerable as his blood supply to heart is not normalising. Sharif has been advised to continue his physical activities and remain in constant contact with his doctors.

It is worth mentioning here Sharif’s earlier medical reports were submitted to the LHC on January 13, February 12, March 18 and April 28.