Road blocked to protest power cuts in Swabi

SWABI: The residents of Kalu Khan and its adjoining villages on Tuesday blocked the Swabi-Mardan road to protest prolonged and unscheduled electricity loadshedding.

The announcements were made on loudspeakers, asking the people to reach the bus stop on the Swabi-Mardan road. The protesters placed roadblocks on the road to suspend the flow of traffic on both sides. Chanting slogans, the protesters said they would not open the road until solid assurance was held out by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to end the prolonged power outages.

Leaders of the political parties also joined the protesters. The protesting people said that Pesco was carrying out excessive loadshedding.

The people said they spent sleepless nights due to the prolonged power cuts. The protesters said that prolonged outages, low voltage and inflated electricity bills had made life miserable for them. The commuters faced difficulties because there was no alternative route and they were forced to wait for the opening of the road.

Later, they were assured by police and Pesco officials that prolonged loadshedding would be stopped. The protesters dispersed peacefully after getting the assurance.