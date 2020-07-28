Sanaullah, Asif top online Pakistan open shadow boxing, fitness challenge

KARACHI: Pakistan’s heavyweight international boxer Sanaullah and flyweight international boxer Mohammad Asif topped the elite category as Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) released the results of the Online Pakistan Open Shadow Boxing and Fitness Challenge 2020 organised from June 15-24.

Both Sanaullah of WAPDA and Asif of Army collected 9.5 points each which included 4.8 in shadow (skills) and 4.7 in fitness in the elite category in which the country’s top boxers featured.

Gul Zeb of Army finished second with 9.3 points while Niamatullah of PAF ended third with nine points. Meanwhile, international Razia Bano of Karachi topped the elite women contest as she earned 8.3 points, which included 4.2 in shadow and 4.1 in fitness. Rabia Batool of Quetta finished second with 8.1 points and Meereen of Karachi ended third with 7.9.

Ghulam Abbas of Quetta was declared the best fighter in the youth boys category with an aggregate points of 8.7 which included 4.4 in shadow and 4.3 in fitness. Zakir Hussain of Quetta finished second with 8.5 while Mohammad Hussain of Peshawar ended third with 7.9 points.

Malaika of Quetta emerged as the leading fighter in the youth girls category as she claimed 8.1 points (4.1 in shadow and 4 in fitness). Moazzama Ali of Faisalabad got second position with 7.6 points while Nabeela Khan of Malakand finished third with 6.5 points.

Jawad Ahmed of Quetta topped the junior boys category with 8.7 points, 4.3 in shadow and 4.4 in fitness. Sameer Kamal Khan of Peshawar finished second with 8.4 while Sajjad Hussain of Quetta ended third with 7.9.

Hadia Kamal Khan of Peshawar emerged as the best fighter in the junior girls class as she totalled 8.3, 4.2 in shadow and 4.1 in fitness.

Mahnoor Nisar of Lyari (Karachi) finished second with 7.9 while Sehar Atif of Sargodha claimed third position with 6.6 points.

In school boys category, Mohammad Hadi of Quetta claimed first position by taking 7.3 points, 3.8 in shadow and 3.5 in fitness.

Shahnawaz of Umeed Khan Club Quetta ended second with 6.6 points while Uzair Shah of Mirpurkhas finished third with 6.5 points.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) said that prize distribution ceremony would be held in August, observing all SOPs in order to ensure health safety of all the participants.

As many as 400 boxers from across the country took part in the event, the first of its kind due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Every boxer sent a one-minute demonstration video to the federation which was analysed by a panel of coaches.

Through the exercise the PBF identified some new youngsters in both male and female categories who have good future prospects.