Shia leaders call on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Shia Ulema Council Central Secretary General Allama Arif Wahidi along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday.

During the meeting, strategy was formulated for allaying reservations over Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that in this regard ulema of all schools of thought are being consulted sincerely, Insha-Allah, this process of consultation will continue.

In the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MPA Mian Shafi Muhammad, Mutahidda Ulema Board Chairman Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi and former MPA Syed Taqleed Raza were also present. The delegation included Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Central Secretary General and Nazim-i-A'ala Hauza Ilmia Jamia Almuntzar Lahore Allama Mohammad Afzal Haideri, Shia Ulema Council North Punjab President Allama Syed Sibtain, Haider Sabzwari and and Allama Malik Mohammad Baqir.