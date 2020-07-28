Minister orders crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Monday announced expediting a campaign against profiteers, hoarders and those found involved in overcharging, with a warning that such elements will be put behind bars.

The decision was made by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while chairing a meeting of Task Force for Price Control at Civil Secretariat in which prices and availability of flour, sugar and other essential edibles came under review.

He again directed the administration and officers concerned to remain in field to bring stability in the prices of essential items. The minister took notice of selling flour above fixed rates at a few places and said in case of overcharging shops will be sealed instead of imposing fine on shopkeepers. He directed selling of 20-kg flour bag at Rs 860 and 10-kg flour bag at Rs 430 be ensured. He said the PTI government was giving subsidy worth billions of rupees for the provision of flour at subsidised rate and people must receive its fruit.

The minister pledged that he would not allow price hiking mafia to exploit the masses by committing loot and plunder. He pointed out that the administration itself should fix prices of essential items and is responsible for its implementation. He warned that no negligence or any lapse will be tolerated in this regard. He maintained that the trust of the masses was highly esteemed and will be safeguarded at any cost.

The minister also ordered a strict action against the shopkeepers who do not display rate lists at prominent places. He directed the relevant officers to regularly visit the markets for monitoring the prices.

DG Industries briefed the minister on crackdown launched on hoarders and profiteers. Secretary Industries and Trade Zafar Iqbal, officers of departments concerned attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers attended the meeting across the province via a video link.

The minister expressed his indignation over the absence of a few officers in the meeting and directed the officers concerned to ensure their presence in the next meeting.