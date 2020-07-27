close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 27, 2020

Thakot section of expressway to open before Eid

National

 
July 27, 2020

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman visited the said section.

Latest News

More From Pakistan