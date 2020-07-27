Thakot section of expressway to open before Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman visited the said section.
MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman visited the said section.