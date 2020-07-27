Thakot section of expressway to open before Eid

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman visited the said section.