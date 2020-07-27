Situation becoming normal in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : The situation regarding morbidity and mortality of Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is getting well under control at least in Rawalpindi district from where only six new cases have been confirmed positive in last 24 hours while no death has been reported from the district in last four days.

It is worth mentioning here that in last 10 days, only 132 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 5,862 patients have so far been tested positive and a similar downward trend is being witnessed in number of deaths caused by the disease.

From July 17 to date, only two patients died of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district where the virus has claimed a total of 274 lives since April.

The situation regarding morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 seems to be well under control at least at the moment and we hope that if individuals follow SOPs properly, there would be no case of coronavirus illness after few days, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday. He said the patients tested positive for COVID-19 are being reported from scattered areas of the district and it cannot be said that the outbreak is hitting any area hard at present. The continuous reduction in number of confirmed cases hints that the virus has been contained and the situation is becoming normal.

He, however, added that individuals should continue to take precautionary measures religiously to completely wipe out the disease and to avoid a second spike in number of cases and deaths as it cannot be ruled out.

He added that at present, only 91 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities across district while number of confirmed patients in home isolation has dropped to 210 that was over 1,500 in June.

However, from Islamabad Capital Territory, 387 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 10 days while six patients have lost their lives since July 17.

In last 24 hours, as many as 20 patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 14,841 of which 12,253 have recovered. Death of another patient from ICT in last 24 hours took death toll from the federal capital to 163 while on Sunday, there were 2,425 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre.