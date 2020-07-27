close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

4 test positive for corona in Mardan

Peshawar

MARDAN: Four new patients tested positive for coronavirus in the district during the last 24 hours here on Sunday.

Officials said around 5,891 tests have been conducted so far, out of which 4,479 were declared negative while the results of 182 suspected patients are still awaited. Currently, 15 suspected patients are at different isolation centres.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano sealed Khan Mobile Plaza at Malakand Chowk over violation of SOPs.

