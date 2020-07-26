Tik Tok craze claims another life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALNAGAR: A young man drowned while making a Tik-Tok video alongside Sadiqia canal in the Minchinabad area of Bahawalnagar on Friday.
According to a private news channel, one Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was making a Tik Tok video with his friends when he slipped and fell into the canal. The rescuers had started a search operation to recover his body.