Bilawal visits residence of Matiullah Jan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit to the residence of journalist Matiullah Jan who was recently recovered after being kidnapped from Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the bravery of the family of Matiullah Jan who remained steadfast on principles and said that Matiullah Jan’s resolve is a treasure for this generation and generations to come.

Bilawal was accompanied by the PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar. Later, talking with media persons, Bilawal said the kidnapping of Matiullah Jan and all such incidents are against the basic human rights and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said the issues faced by the country cannot be solved until freedom of expression is not protected in Pakistan. He said one can agree or disagree with the point of view of Matiullah Jan but no one can usurp his right to speak. “We should debate on our difference of opinion. Such kidnappings are done by small people,” he said. The PPP chairman said the PPP has always fought for the rights of journalists and will continue to do so.

Bilawal said Pakistan is a democratic Muslim country and such attacks are in fact attacks on our democracy, freedom of press and human rights. Bilawal Bhutto said that he has come to express solidarity with Matiullah Jan. “Whatever has been done to Matiullah Jan can be done to anyone, including you and me,” he said.