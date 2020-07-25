‘University to be set up in Murree’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the provision of water for the residents of Murree would be improved. The chief minister said that the government wanted to open tourist spots in Murree and other areas soon.

SOPs are being finalised for the opening of restaurants and hotels and recommendations will be submitted to NCOC and these will be opened after the approval, he added. The opening of tourist spots will promote tourism and people will get employment opportunities, he said adding that approval had been given to set up a new police station and subdivision in Murree and a new water supply scheme would be developed at cost of Rs220 million to provide 600,000 gallons of water daily.

Murree–Muzaffarabad Road will be completed with Rs24.2 million and 3.5 lakh fruit trees will also be planted. Similarly, construction by-laws will be implemented along with the setting up of Kohsar University, he added.