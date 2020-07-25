3 friends shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers killed three friends, including a soldier, in Matani area here on Friday.

Police officials said the three were travelling on a motorbike when unidentified persons opened fire on them, killing three of them on the spot. Those killed in the incident were identified as Shahzad Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad and Usman of Sherkera village. One of the slain persons was stated to be a soldier of a paramilitary force and had come home on vacation. Meanwhile, the relatives and villagers blocked the main Kohat Road to protest the incident and demand early arrest of those involved. The relatives of the deceased told police that they had no enmity. They demanded the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

Foreign currency seized

The Customs authorities seized huge amount of foreign currency being smuggled into the country via Torkham on Friday. An official said that collector Customs Khalil Ibrahim Yousafani directed officials to stay alert after reports about smuggling of foreign currency via Torkham. He added four persons were arrested after 233,620 US dollars were recovered from them. The authorities launched investigation to find if the foreign currency was being used for funding terrorism.