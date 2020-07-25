KMU VC wants Liver Transplant Institute completed by October

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq has directed the officials concerned to complete the Institute of Liver Transplant and Diabetology project by October 30 this year.

He took exception to the delay in completion of the project while being briefed about it during his visit to the site. Dr Ziaul Haq was pro-vice chancellor and was given the charge of vice chancellor KMU after Prof Arshad Javaid completed his tenure. Dr Zia is believed to have strong political connections in the PTI government and is reportedly utilising his connections to be appointed as regular vice-chancellor of the KP’s lone medical university. Beside others, Registrar Prof Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur, Deputy Director Planning and Development Amjad Hussain, Director Finance Wasim Riaz, Deputy Director Audit Arshad Ali, Project Director Major (Retd) Mohammad Ayaz, Consultant Nespak and relevant contractors were also present at the occasion. It is worth mentioning that the said project, which was approved six years ago, was estimated at a cost of around Rs1 billion and was supposed to be completed in four years, but due to some unavoidable reasons, the project could not be materialized on time due to which the expenditure has now increased beyond the stipulated estimate. Taking notice of this negligence, Dr Ziaul Haq directed the officials concerned to complete the project within three months. The vice-chancellor said further delay in the completion of the project would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible persons as per law.

He maintained that the establishment of this institute would create opportunities for modern education and research in the fields of liver transplant, hepatitis and diabetes.

He said that he people suffering from hepatitis and diabetes would have access to treatment facilities on the completion of this project. Dr Ziaul Haq said that in addition to treatment and liver transplant, there would be opportunities for diagnosis and prevention of these two major diseases.

According to the PC-1, the project consists of academic block as well as high tech modern laboratories, operation theatres, wards and awareness areas, while the project will also provide contemporary research and education facilities to doctors, paramedics, physiotherapists and nurses.