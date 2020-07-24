close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
WB-funded kitchen gardening tools given to female farmers in Ghotki

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

SUKKUR: The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) distributed 58 kitchen gardening tools and irrigation kits among female farmers in Ghotki. The SRSO, in an initiative to empower women, has distributed 58 kitchen gardening tools and drip irrigation kits among female farmers of union councils Yaro Lund and Jarwar of Taluka Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki district.

