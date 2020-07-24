PPP holds demo against threats to Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: A protest against threat by Ehsanullah Ehsan to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was held at the Press Club.

A large number of PPP workers were present in the protest. Speakers said that the notorious terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan was released by PTI government and allowed to flee the country.

They said that it is not an unexpected incident when PPP chairman criticises Imran Khan for calling terrorist Osama Bin Laden a Shaheed then either Cynthia Ritchie is introduced or Uzair Baloch fake JIT is brought in the National Assembly and finally Ehsanullah Ehsan threatened PPP chairman.