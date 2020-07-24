Two groups clash in Basirpur; five booked

OKARA: Five men of two groups were booked for attacking and shooting on one another at Basirpur. Waqar Ali and Ijaz Ahmad quarrelled with each other. In the meantime, their accomplices opened fire on one another. On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested accused Waqar Ali and his two accomplices Iftikhar Ali and Amjad Ali and their rivals Asif and M Saleem. A case has been registered.

EIGHT DRUG PUSHERS ARRESTED: On the directions of District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik, police arrested eight drug pushers here. The police arrested accused Mazhar Hussain with 2.3kg charas, accused Khalid Mehmood with 1.145kg charas, accused Kashif with 1.1kg charas, accused Allah Ditta with 400 gram charas, accused Arshad Khan with 29 liter liquor, accused Naeem with 18 liter liquor, accused M Sharif with 20 liter liquor and accused Fazal Abbas with 12 liter liquor. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.