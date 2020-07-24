Master plan for Faisalabad unveiled

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director-General Thursday unveiled a gigantic 20-years Master Plan for development of the city keeping in view future requirements of the industrial-cum-business hub of the country from 2020 onward.

During a meeting with the consultants of Osmani & Company engaged for preparation of Faisalabd Master Plan, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the necessary data and the requirements of further development had been collected and the consultation would also be started with stakeholders very soon for finalising the comprehensive master plan.

Executive Director Col Ajmal, other consultants Dr Jamil Kazmi, Dr Ashraf Warsi and Mubashar Hussain highlighted salient features of the master plan.

Director Planning and Development Hasan Zaheer and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The FDA DG said Faisalabad as a third biggest city of the country requires sustainable and strong system for advanced development and master plan would provide durable base for systematic rapid development. He said Faisalabad had been named in master plan as ‘city for all” which would be city of opportunities in socio economic development and generation of employments because it was a innovative industrial hub of the country.

He highlighted the objectives of preparation of Faisalabad master plan and said the strategies would be evolved for the industrial, commercial, economic, agricultural development of the city besides establishment of roads network, transportation, energy, sanitation, waste management, landscaping and other infrastructure by devising principles for the use of land.

He explained that zoning of the city would be made to facilitate the business community of different sectors for multidimensional development under the proposals of master plan. He said the mega projects of biggest Industrial Estate M - III and Alama Iqbal industrial city would usher a new revolution in Faisalabad and master plan would provide opportunities to push the development activities. He said the master plan would be launched in the beginning of next year after detailed discussions and consultations with stakeholders to give final touch to it.

TWO STORES SEALED: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various stores to check the prices of sugar, flour and other essential commodities. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari and Umar Maqbool. While inquiring about the prices, Deputy Commissioner ordered to seal Al-Hafiz General Store at Muhammadi Chowk Muslim Park and Loveli Store at Qadria Park for overcharging and violating anti-corona SOPs. He said that no compromise would be made on the sale of essential items at fixed prices. He directed the assistant commissioners to stay in the field and implement the fixed prices of essential commodities.

TREE PLANTATION: PHA Director General Asma Ijaz Cheema planted a sapling at Bagh-e-Jinnah in connection with the Plant for Pakistan campaign.

Director Horticulture Abdullah Nisar and others were also present. The PHA DG said that plants were essential for environmental protection and greening the homeland and the Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Project was an important revolutionary initiative. She said that the tree planting campaign as a national duty. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the tree planting campaign was in full swing and we would also make the campaign a success, she added.