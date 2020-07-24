Master plan for Faisalabad unveiled

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director-General Thursday unveiled a gigantic 20-years Master Plan for development of the city keeping in view future requirements of the industrial-cum-business hub of the country from 2020 onward.

During a meeting with the consultants of Osmani & Company engaged for preparation of Faisalabd Master Plan, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the necessary data and the requirements of further development had been collected and the consultation would also be started with stakeholders very soon for finalising the comprehensive master plan.

Executive Director Col Ajmal, other consultants Dr Jamil Kazmi, Dr Ashraf Warsi and Mubashar Hussain highlighted salient features of the master plan. Director Planning and Development Hasan Zaheer and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The FDA DG said Faisalabad as a third biggest city of the country requires sustainable and strong system for advanced development and master plan would provide durable base for systematic rapid development. He said Faisalabad had been named in master plan as ‘city for all” which would be city of opportunities in socio economic development and generation of employments because it was a innovative industrial hub of the country.

He highlighted the objectives of preparation of Faisalabad master plan and said the strategies would be evolved for the industrial, commercial, economic, agricultural development of the city besides establishment of roads network, transportation, energy, sanitation, waste management, landscaping and other infrastructure by devising principles for the use of land.

He explained that zoning of the city would be made to facilitate the business community of different sectors for multidimensional development under the proposals of master plan. He said the mega projects of biggest Industrial Estate M - III and Alama Iqbal industrial city would usher a new revolution in Faisalabad and master plan would provide opportunities to push the development activities.