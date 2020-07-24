close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
Two groups clash in Basirpur

Peshawar

OKARA: Five men of two groups were booked for attacking and shooting on one another at Basirpur. Waqar Ali and Ijaz Ahmad quarrelled with each other. In the meantime, their accomplices opened fire on one another. On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested accused Waqar Ali and his two accomplices Iftikhar Ali and Amjad Ali and their rivals Asif and M Saleem.

