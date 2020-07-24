DHQ Hospital daily-wage employees unpaid for eight months

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dozens of daily-wage employees of District Headquarters Hospital staged a demonstration against non-payment of their salaries for the last eight months.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners. They said that they had not been paid their salaries for the last eight months.

They said that they were facing financial problems due to the non-payment of salaries.

They demanded the chief minister and the provincial health minister direct the hospital medical superintendent to clear their salaries before Eidul Azha.

THREE INJURED BY RIVALS: A senior lawyer of Kamalia and two others were injured by the firing of their four rivals here on Thursday.

Reports said that lawyer Imtiazul Hassan Baloch, Shaukat Ali and Liaqat Ali (both cousins) were on way to Kamalia from Toba when their opponents Muhammad Ajmal and three others intercepted them and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, they were injured seriously.

They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital from where doctors referred Shaukat Ali to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital. When contacted, district police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that lawyer Imtiazul Hassan did not receive bullet injuries.

He, however, said the lawyer was injured when a window glass of the van hit him, which was broken due to the firing.

53 SCHOOLS UPGRADED: The Punjab Schools Education Department has upgraded 53 government elementary schools to the secondary level in Toba Tek Singh district. Deputy Commissioner Amina Munir said that 30 schools were situated in Toba Tek Singh tehsil, nine in Gojra tehsil, six in Kamalia tehsil and eight in Pirmahal tehsil.

She added that all schools had been elevated under the rationalisation policy and ninth and tenth classes would be taught by the surplus teaching staff of the same schools in the already existing classrooms.

DPC MEETS: Faisalabad Commissioner Ishrat Hussain and Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar have said that

the role of Ulema regarding creating awareness among the people about coronavirus is praise worthy.

Addressing a District Peace Committee meeting here on Thursday, they urged them to cooperate with the district administration during Eidul Azha and Muharram in a similar spirit.

Deputy Commissioner Amina Munir and District Police Officer Rana Umer Farooq briefed them about the measures adopted for maintaining peace.