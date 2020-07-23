close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 23, 2020

37 Sri Lankan graduates of Quetta Command & Staff College honoured

National

A
APP
July 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday awarded Centenary Medals to thirty-seven (37) military officers of Sri Lanka who graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta in different batches, at a ceremony held in Colombo.

The Centenary Medal award ceremony organised by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo was attended by senior armed forces officials of Sri Lanka and relevant diplomatic community, at Maroon Hall, Defence Services Command and Staff College, Batalanda, Colombo.

Latest News

More From Pakistan