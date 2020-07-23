37 Sri Lankan graduates of Quetta Command & Staff College honoured

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday awarded Centenary Medals to thirty-seven (37) military officers of Sri Lanka who graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta in different batches, at a ceremony held in Colombo.

The Centenary Medal award ceremony organised by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo was attended by senior armed forces officials of Sri Lanka and relevant diplomatic community, at Maroon Hall, Defence Services Command and Staff College, Batalanda, Colombo.