Violations of corona SOPs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 2,968 shops were sealed and 14,242 transports were impounded for violation of corona SOPs during the last 46 days in the district. Similarly, more than Rs 10 million fine was imposed on the shopkeepers for violation of corona SOPs. It was told by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting at Commissioner Office held to review the matters relating to anti-corona measures on Tuesday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, the Pak Army officers and health representatives were also present. The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not implementation on lockdown.