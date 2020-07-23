UAF, food company sign agreement for research

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and a food company of Islamabad on Tuesday signed an agreement to conduct research and development work for the development of fortified and value-added food products in order to address the issue of malnutrition.

The agreement was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and the company’s chairman Salman Saleem. National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, UAF, Director General Dr Tahir Zahoor, UAF Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, food company MD Abbas Khan and others also attended the meeting.

According to the agreement, the UAF would conduct research and development activities for the fortified and value added food product for the food company.

The UAF would assist in the establishment of analytical laboratory at the company as an essential component. The food company would provide internship programmes for the students of the UAF. The company would provide an opportunity to the UAF students’ trainings for the development of their own brands.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that we had to put our focus on value addition in food that would also help address the issue of the malnutrition. He added that strong academia-industry linkage would pave a way to combat the different challenges facing by the country. He said that we had to develop the product of the international standards that would reduce our import bill and enhance the export bill.

Salman Saleem said that they were working on the provision of quality food based on the research work that would help fight the real issue of malnutrition. He added that there was a need to ensure the quality food for the people especially for malnourished population. He added that malnutrition especially in mother and children were posing a serious threat for the development of the country.

2,968 SHOPS SEALED FOR VIOLATION OF CORONA SOPS: As many as 2,968 shops were sealed and 14,242 transports were impounded for violation of corona SOPs during the last 46 days in the district.

Similarly, more than Rs 10 million fine was imposed on the shopkeepers for violation of corona SOPs. It was told by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting at Commissioner Office held to review the matters relating to anti-corona measures on Tuesday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, the Pak Army officers and health representatives were also present. The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not implementation on lockdown. He said that all-out resources should be provided to the doctors appointed for corona patients’ treatment. The DHO gave briefing on the test capacity of labs and told about situation of corona patients.