Pervaiz Elahi asks Centre, other provinces to follow Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said “Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam” is a historic bill. “I am highly thankful to Almighty Allah on its passage, this bill will prove a milestone in protection of religion Islam and its supremacy, federation and provinces should follow us in this regard, bill like should be got passed by the centre and all provinces and enforced all over Pakistan, particularly Section Number 3/F of this bill should be Article 295 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860,”the speaker said.

He expressed these views after passage of the bill in the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday. He said after passage of this bill, protection of Almighty Allah, honour and respect of all sacred personalities, last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), all messengers of Allah, all divine books, all angels, all righteous caliphs, the mothers of all believers, all companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ahl-e-Bait, and foundations of Islam will become possible. He said, “I thank Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for taking personal interest in this matter, I will also consult him soon in this regard so that it should be implemented. I am grateful to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, mover of this resolution Hafiz Ammar Yasir as well as Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Minister Murad Raas and other MPAs who played their full role in the passage of this bill. He said: “About a year back matter of three such books came into notice in which filthy and blasphemous language was used about our most beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), righteous caliphs and Islam.”

The speaker said: “At that time our party member Hafiz Ammar Yasir moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly in this regard which was unanimously approved, I constituted a special committee headed by Law Minister which did very good work.”

He said: “I duly appreciate the efforts of Raja Basharat under whose chairmanship the Committee worked day and night and found out the books, I am also heartily grateful to other members of this committee and other Ulema.