Camera-readable vehicle registration plates to be introduced in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced introducing new registration plates having special security features for the motor vehicles.

According to Director General Excise Shoaib Siddiqui, the new registration plates have been prepared in collaboration with the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation. He said the new registration plates would be helpful in tracking the vehicles and obtaining data.

He said these number plates would be camera readable and would carry a total of five security features. “They will contain tracking chips or otherwise called RIFD microchip. They will also contain a laser serial number and the monogram of the Sindh government.”

Every registration plate would contain a laser-integrated mark and specific graphics, he added. “The issuance of the new number plates will begin from November. In the first stage, the plates will only be issued to the new vehicles applying for registration. In the second stage, they will be issued to the vehicles whose ownership is being changed. In the third stage, people already having vehicles could contact the government on a voluntary basis for the issuance of the new registration plates. Such registration plates have already been introduced in Punjab and Balochistan.”

Recruitments

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that “competent, hard-working, dedicated and honest officers are an asset to any department and especially the newly-recruited officers should work hard to show their potential and bring a good name to the department”.

This he said while giving appointment letters to newly-recruited ETOs through the Sindh Public Service Commission at the DG's Complex I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

On the occasion, Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers were present. According to a statement, the minister said the Sindh Excise Department was an important component of the Sindh government. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that despite a hard time due to COVID-19, the Sindh Excise Department has achieved tax collection target over a hundred per cent.”

The minister asked the DG Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control to arrange training sessions for the newly-recruited ETOs “so they might be able to learn to work in various directorates”.