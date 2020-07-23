Turbat attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the editorial, 'More violence' (July 22, 2020). The sudden explosion in Turbat city created panic and fear among the people. The city was already the victim of a spate of robberies, and we could not see any action from the concerned authorities to control it. We urge the government and the concerned authorities to bring peace in the city and the province.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat