NAB freezes assets of Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has frozen the moveable and immovable assets of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail and others in LNG case. After the freezing of assets of both PML-N leaders, they will not be able to transfer ownership of vehicles and property. The anti-graft watchdog has also stopped transfer of already sold vehicle of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. On the other hand, the accountability court has reserved its decision on plea of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to allow transfer of the vehicle.

Earlier. the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case.