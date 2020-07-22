Two die in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two persons were killed in separate incidents here. Officials of the City Police Station said Abdul Mateen, 18, son of late photojournalist Raja Abdul Manan, was on the way back home on his motorbike after closing his photo-studio when his motorcycle slipped due to rain on Railway Road and crashed against a Suzuki van. Mateen was injured and the area people shifted him to the Trauma Centre. However, the doctors on duty referred the injured boy to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where he succumbed to head injuries. The second incident was reported from Khanpur where Saadat Hasan, 19, a resident of district Mansehra, fell into the deep water of Khanpur reservoir in a bid to take a selfie. The local divers fished his body out of the dam after an effort of 30 minutes and shifted to him Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur.