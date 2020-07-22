Heavy rains hit parts of Shangla, Kohat

BISHAM/KOHAT: Storm and heavy rains played havoc in Shangla and Kohat districts of KP on Tuesday, flooding seasonal streams and disrupting the free flow of traffic.The local sources said various areas of the Shangla district received storm, which was followed by heavy rain. The rain flooded the seasonal nullahs and streams. The flood caused by torrential rain closed for traffic the Bisham-Swat Road at Machar Alpuri. The traffic remained suspended for two hours. The staff of the Tehsil Municipal Administration launched efforts and cleared the road for traffic by using heavy machinery. The heavy rain also affected parts of the Kohat district. There were reports of damage to a number of houses.