Govt asked to lift ban on tourism in Swat

MINGORA: The owners of hotels and transporters here on Tuesday asked the government to lift ban on tourism as they could no longer afford to remain out of work.

Swat is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations with lush green forests, verdant alpine meadows, and snow-capped mountains. Swat has many places including Kalam, Malam Jabba, Mahodand lake, Marghazar, Bahrain and Madyan. The valley has also many historical places and ancient remains like Butkara, Shingardar stupa, Saidu stupa, and more than two hundred ancient sites. As Covid-19 has affected and halted business and commercial activities across the world, Swat valley is no exception. As the local economy depends on tourism, this year according to All Swat Hotels Association, the tourism industry have suffered more than Rs3 billion loss. “If the government refuses to lift ban on tourism this year, the total loss to tourism industry would reach Rs9 billion,” said Zahid Khan, President All Swat Hotels Association. He claimed that 70 percent residents of the valley depended on tourism industry, however the ban on the tourism have multiplied their miseries. “We are ready to follow the SOPs issued by the government for opening tourism sector. This sector is still closed when all business are open in the valley,” said Dr. Wadud, President Kalam Hotels Association. He added that in the open atmosphere, the chances of contracting Covid-19 were minimal. Haji Amin, a taxi driver from Kanju told this scribe that, in the summer season, the taxi drivers used to earn a good amount of money, and the rest of the year this amount was used for spending on food, education and other needs.

He added that if this lockdown continued, more than 80 percent of the taxi drivers would be compelled to sell their taxi cars. “Transporters have suffered due to four months long lockdown. The government has allowed transport but when tourism is banned, our business is on decline,” said Mushtaq Khan, President All Swat United Transport Federation. He added that tourists from across the country including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad used to come to Swat valley in public transport, however with the ban on tourism industry, the transport owners suffered a huge loss. He urged the government, to open the tourist destinations, and save thousands of workers from becoming unemployed. “I request our CM Mahmood Khan to provide a relief package for the hotel industry,” asked Fazal Rahim, a local hotel owner.