Dacoits, thieves on the loose in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits and thieves deprived people of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, cellphones and other valuables in 50 incidents here on Monday.

Dacoits snatched Rs 260,000 from Abdullah and Rs 38,000 and a cellphone from Ishtiaq in Eminabad police limits. Robbers looted Rs 400,000 from Muhammad Hussain in Sadar Kamoke area.

Bandits robbed Rauf of Rs 35,000 and a cellphone in Kamoke City police limits. Haroon was deprived of Rs 30,000 and a cellphone on gunpoint at Dhulley. Dacoits snatched Rs 380,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Jamshed in Sadar Wazirabad.

Robbers looted Rs 70,000 and two cellphones from Tanvir in Cantt. Bandits snatched Rs 65,000, a gold chain and a cellphone from Maqbool in Sabzi Mandi police limits while Anwar was also deprived of Rs 130,000 and gold ornaments and Iftikhar of Rs 300,000 and other valuables in the same police limits.

Bandits looted Rs 100,000 from Javed and Rs 70,000 from Naseer in separate incidents in Aroop police limits. Dacoits intercepted Usman in Jinnah Road police limits and snatched Rs 25,000 from him.

Dacoits snatched Rs 180,000 and a cellphone from Shakeel in Baghbanpura. Robbers snatched Rs 120,000 from Ghulam Rasool in Sadar police limits. Noman was deprived of Rs 60,000 and a cellphone in People’s Colony. Bandits looted Rs 100,000 and gold ornaments from Qaiser in Ferozewala. Dacoits intercepted Naveed and looted Rs 160,000 from him in Satellite Town police limits.

Asghar was deprived of Rs 335,000 in Gakhar Mandi. Bandits snatched Rs 27,000 and a cellphone from Tanvir in Sadar Gujranwala. Swindlers took away Rs 37,000 and a gold locket from Amina in Aroop. Thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses and shops of Imran, Zubair, Imran, Umer, Asghar, Syed Ali Raza, Salman, Sufian, Saleem, Feroz, Sarfraz, Attaullah, Younas, Farooq, Irfan, Zulifqar, Hammad, Ayesha, Amin, Iqbal, Hameed, Lubna, Haroon and Asif.

Meanwhile, thieves stole a rickshaw of Khurram and motorcycles of Umer, Raza, Irfan and Sharif from different areas. The police have registered separate case and started investigation.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that eradication of polio is our national duty.

He said this while addressing a video link meeting in respect of anti-polio campaign here. He asked the DCs of all the districts to utilise all available resources to root out the disease from the society. He stressed the need for effective coordination between the Health Department and other government institutions in this regard.