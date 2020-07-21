AKHSP provides medical gear to Chitral

CHITRAL: Deputy Commissioner, Upper Chitral, Shah Saud, said on Monday that Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan (AKHSP) was playing a pivotal role in the treatment of coronavirus patients and containing the viral infection in the district.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the distribution of medical gears for the coronavirus patients at the Tehsil Headquarters hospital, Booni, the official said that AKHSP had established 28 state-of-the art response centres at Booni, 20 each in Mastuj and Garam Chashma to fight the fast-spreading virus in the district. He said that the latest equipment had been installed at these centres and specialist male and female doctors were providing medication to the infected patients.

AKHSP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab regions head Mirajuddin said that his organisation was helping the Health Department in primary and secondary healthcare system to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives. He said that AKHSP would continue its support to the government in defeating the coronavirus epidemic.