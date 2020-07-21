India planning genocide in IOJ&K

SRINAGAR: As part of Indian genocidal plans in occupied Kashmir, a massive anti-Muslim pogrom through a well-trained force of Hindutva terrorists is in the works.

In this regard, sources in the occupied territory have told the Kashmir Media Service that more than 30,000 Hindutva trained terrorists have arrived in Kashmir during the past two weeks as many more are on their way through the road and by air.

This is happening while the Indian army led crackdown against the Kashmiri Muslims post August 05, last year, is completing one year that has been intensified in the guise of fighting Covid-19.

The Indian military and paramilitary forces have sealed hundreds of towns and villages and forced millions of Kashmiris indoors justifying these draconian measures as precautionary to fight against the expanding pandemic.

The sources revealed to the KMS that amid this serious crackdown on public movement, the Indian army is transporting thousands of Hindutva affiliated terrorists through buses and aircrafts on the daily basis. These people affiliated with various Hindu terror groups such as RSS, VHP, Shiv Sena, Hindu Vahini and Panun Kashmir are trained in the use of swords and firearms as well as arson and lynching as demonstrated by the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi in early February this year. The Hindutva terror groups in collaboration with the police killed scores of Muslims and maimed hundreds, and burned Muslim properties including mosques and shrines in the Indian capital where the administration openly demonstrated a partisan behaviour in favour of these Hindu thugs.

The Kashmiris fear that India’s Hindutva inspired government is planning a pogrom through rioting against the indigenous Muslim population to pave way for a large-scale ingress of Hindutva population. This would fulfil the long-cherished Indian designs to render the Muslim majority into a minority, a preferred method as enunciated by various Hindutva terror groups in the last decade.

According to a local police officer, the large-scale ingress of the Hindutva terrorists is being directly supervised by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. What is scary, according to the police official, is that these Hindutva terrorists are being accommodated inside Indian army cantonments and camps that are dotted across the Kashmir valley. They are reported to be going through a daily training regime where the army personnel are giving them presentations on the local milieu.

A journalist also confirmed the reports of a large-scale entry of the Hindutva terrorists that has provoked panic among local Muslim community. He claimed this wide spread belief that the government might use these terror militias to start forcibly emptying out various villages that fall under the traditional route for annual Amarnath Yatra, a Hindu pilgrimage that has of late been weaponized.

Another rumour swirling in Srinagar is that the Indian intelligence might cause a false flag terror operation on the Yatra pilgrims as the Hindutva youth are being trained in the army camps on how to exact a large scale revenge on unsuspecting Kashmiri civilians in retaliation. Waseem Hassan a Kashmiri travelling by air from Delhi to Srinagar reported on social media that he saw an unusually large number of non-Kashmiris on the flight who claimed to have come to attend a computer course, a claim that would not hold water even at a cursory glance.

Hassan revealed that out of all the passengers only four were Kashmiris. “Out of curiosity, I asked a few of them what is the purpose of your visit amid this chaotic situation and most of them answered that we are here for computer courses. All the educational institutions are shut. I just wonder who conducts these courses”, asked Hassan.