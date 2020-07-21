Saadi wants govt to give him land to set up karate club

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier karateka and Olympics hope Saadi Abbas wants to give something to the country in preparing world level fighters in future provided he is assisted by the government in giving him land in Karachi for his club.

“What I need is a piece of land. You know the government has a lot of land. It has given pieces of land for hockey and other sports,” he told ‘The News’ from Islamabad on Sunday. “If it gives me some land it will help me establish a set-up which will help me prepare world level fighters,” he added.

Saadi wanted to meet the federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza but the meeting could not be arranged. “I have already established a club in Karachi in which around 150 fighters are undergoing training. You know giving a huge rent is a burden. If the federal government or provincial government helps me in getting land then it will be of great help,” he said.

“I still can give you a handful of boys for the coming Youth Olympics,” the former Asian gold medallist said.

“I have a degree in sports management and am IOC certified coach, having done various courses and attended coaching seminars. After leaving professional circuit I would like to work as a coach and for that the state should back me,” the two-time Commonwealth Karate Championships gold medallist said.

“Sindh government can also support me as I am doing this for the promotion of the fighters of this region. In Lyari mostly kids come from poor families. If I am given land then it will make the things easier for me and I will be in a much better position to work on the nursery and also will give them international exposure,” Saadi said.

“I have created bonds with top international players and coaches and everyone is ready to come here and train youngsters at my club,” Saadi said. “But for that proper set-up is a cardinal factor,” he added.