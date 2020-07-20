4 blind murder cases solved in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Police resolved four blind murder cases in Charsadda district, a senior official said.

Speaking to reporters, DPO Shoaib Khan said that in Batgram village, one Faheem shot dead his nephew and sister but later he also died by what the family called suicide. “However, investigations revealed that after Faheem killed his nephew and injured sister, he himself was killed by his brother Saleem. But the family declared Faheem’s death as a suicide to save Saleem,” the official said. Also, one Bashir Gul, the lone brother of five daughters, was found dead and later the police arrested one Tauseef who confessed to have killed Bashir because the latter had allegedly sexually assaulted him. Also, the official said one Madeeha was declared to have committed suicide in Badraga area but the police investigation led to the arrest of her in-laws. The slain’s brother-in-law Akbar, mother-in-law Jehan Begum and sister-in-law Safia confessed to the murder.