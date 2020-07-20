Govt striving to facilitate people, says minister

KHAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Sunday said the government was committed to providing healthcare facilities to the people.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the district headquarters hospital in Khar in Bajaur district. Members National Assembly Guldad Khan and Gul Zafar Khan and the member provincial assembly were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commission Mohammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao and Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Azizur Rahman briefed the minister about the health facilities being provided to the local people at the DHQ hospital. He was told that the hospital faced the shortage of staff particularly specialist doctors. The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made huge allocations for the health sector to provide health facilities to the people. He added that the government would upgrade the Basic Health Units in Bajaur. Jhagra said that the government would spare no effort to mitigate the sufferings of the people.