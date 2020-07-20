Six killed, 20 injured in accident in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: As many as six people including a driver were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus overturned after it collided with a truck due to overspeeding on the National Highway near Kazi Ahmed in Nawabshah on Sunday.

Reports said the bus travelling from Mansehra to Karachi overturned after a collision with a truck due to overspeeding on National Highway in Nawabshah. The Motorway and Nawabshah Police, Edhi rescue workers and volunteers started rescuing the passengers and brought out as many as 20 injured from the bus.

The police shifted the bodies and the injured to local hospitals of Kazi Ahmed and Nawabshah for medico-legal formalities. The condition of nine victims was critical. The Motorway Police said the accident occurred due to overspeeding of the driver, who could not control the bus, while he was trying to overtake a vehicle and collided with a truck. The deceased were identified as Hashmat Khan, Naseeb Khan, Yasir Khan, Sahib Gul, Gul Raiz and Miran Khan, while Nadeem Pathan, Shahid Ali, Osama, Fida Hussain, Ameerdad Gul, Abdul Zarah, Naheeda, Tajullah, Safiullah and others among injured.