Torrential rain lashes Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: The district received torrential rain for 10 hours on Sunday. The rain made the weather pleasant, but created multiple problems for the citizens of Hafizabad, Sukheke Mandi, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Kaleke Mandi, Vanike Tarar and other towns of the district. The rainwater and sewage gushed into most of the house in scores of localities, making the lives of the dwellers absolutely miserable. All the streets in the district were inundated by rainwater.