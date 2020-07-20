close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 20, 2020

Torrential rain lashes Hafizabad

National

 
July 20, 2020

HAFIZABAD: The district received torrential rain for 10 hours on Sunday. The rain made the weather pleasant, but created multiple problems for the citizens of Hafizabad, Sukheke Mandi, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Kaleke Mandi, Vanike Tarar and other towns of the district. The rainwater and sewage gushed into most of the house in scores of localities, making the lives of the dwellers absolutely miserable. All the streets in the district were inundated by rainwater.

Latest News

More From Pakistan