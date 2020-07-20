Team B wins NTC tennis event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Team B won the three-day National Training Centre (NTC) Tennis Tournament that concluded at the PTF Complex here on Sunday.
The tournament was played among the high performance players of the centre. B team comprising Shoaib Khan, Mudassir Murtaza, Barkatullah, Huzaifa Khan and Azeem Khan defeated A team 5-4.
In an important doubles match on Sunday, Shoaib and Muddassir overcame Muzammil and Yousaf 8-3 to lift the title. The event was played strictly according to the COVID-related SOPs with proper testing of all the players, coaches and the relevant staff.