close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

Team B wins NTC tennis event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Team B won the three-day National Training Centre (NTC) Tennis Tournament that concluded at the PTF Complex here on Sunday.

The tournament was played among the high performance players of the centre. B team comprising Shoaib Khan, Mudassir Murtaza, Barkatullah, Huzaifa Khan and Azeem Khan defeated A team 5-4.

In an important doubles match on Sunday, Shoaib and Muddassir overcame Muzammil and Yousaf 8-3 to lift the title. The event was played strictly according to the COVID-related SOPs with proper testing of all the players, coaches and the relevant staff.

Latest News

More From Sports