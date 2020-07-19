Detractors of Bahawalpur province lack political vision

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur Soba Ittehad chairman Furrukh Rafi Abbasi Saturday said all those who oppose the restoration of Bahawalpur provincial status lack political vision. Addressing a joint press conference at Bahawalpur Press Club with Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, politician, LHC (Bahawalpur bench) Vice President Malik Naeem advocate, Threek Soba Bahawalpur Chairman Jam Hazoor Bukhsh Larr and Syed Majeed Hashmi of Soba Mahaz Bahawalpur, Abbasi said their struggle will continue till the restoration of the provincial status of Bahawalpur. They said they have not supported the establishment of south Punjab secretariat at Bahawalpur, but rather they want restoration of Bahawalpur province. YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in a canal on Saturday. Imran, 18, of Basti Kacholian was taking bath in AP branch canal near Chak 31/BC, when he slipped and drowned. Rescue-1122 fished out his body. Meanwhile, a tortured body of 22-year-old Muhammad Ahmad of McLeod Gunj was recovered from near Mandi Sadiq Gunj.