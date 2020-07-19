Gold shop robbed in Hyderi

A gold shop in Farhan Market within the remits of the Hyderi police was robbed on Saturday.

The owner of the shop learnt about the break-in when he came to open the shop for routine business.

According to the police, the shop owner claimed that the robbers took away 1.35 kilograms of gold worth millions of rupees. The shopkeepers also staged a protest against the incident.

Man injured for resisting mugging bid

A man was shot and injured for offering resistance to a mugging bid in the SITE area on Saturday.

Rescuers reached the scene and transported the victim to the Civil Hospital for medical attention where he was identified as Rehman Gul, son of Anzar Gul.

According to the SITE A Section police, the incident took place when two armed men tried to rob Gul. On offering resistance, the suspect opened fire on him. The robbers managed to escape the scene.