Threats to party chairman: PPP to hold Imran accountable if Bilawal harmed

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has condemned the Taliban leader Ihsanullah Ihsan for threatening party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet and said the PPP would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable if he was harmed.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, PPP provincial president Humayun Khan questioned that on whose agenda the former spokesman of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Taliban (TTP) was released? He said Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr that raised questions about the country’s stance against terrorism.

He said PPP would not bow down to any pressure or threat and continue its role to create public awareness against wrong policies of the government. He alleged that government promulgated an ordinance to facilitate Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav despite the fact that the National Assembly was in session.

He said government had forgotten the India brutalities in occupied Kashmir and allowed Afghan exports to India through Wagah border.

Flanked by provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial secretary information Senator Rubina Khalid, deputy secretary information Gohar Khan Inqilabi, Humayun Khan also reaffirmed his party’s stance for protection of 18th amendment and asked government to avoid diverting public attention from price hike, unemployment through the controversial issues. He also talked about different development schemes and alleged that national wealth was embezzled in name of different schemes but no action was taken against the ones involved in corruption. Faisal Karim Kundi said that in case of any harm to PPP leadership the first information report (FIR) would be registered against the prime minister.

He said that government had targeted opposition parties through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but it was unable to hold its ministers and PTI leaders accountable. He said PPP welcomed accountability but it would not let the government victimize people in order to cover its weaknesses.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Senator Rubina Khalid said that the nation was facing a host of problems, including the price-hike. She said prices of daily use items were on the increase with each passing day but the rulers were unable to take effective steps for control the price-hike.

She said that PTI ministers were facing corruption charges in different mega projects including the Bus Rapid Transit, Billion Tree Tsunami, beautification of Peshawar projects but the government was unable to hold its people accountable.

She said PTI remained in power for the past seven years but it could establish even a single hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which proved inability, incompetence on part of the rulers.