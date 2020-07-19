close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 19, 2020

King of ‘ghazal’ Mehdi Hassan remembered on his 93rd birthday

Islamabad

A
APP
July 19, 2020

Islamabad : The 93rd birthday of renowned Pakistani Ghazal singer late Mehdi Hassan is being observed on Saturday and he was paid homages for his ‘ghazal’ singing by all electronic and Radio channels across the country.

Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18, 1927 in a village called Luna, Rajasthan in Jhunjhunu district in India into a family of traditional musicians.

He was honoured with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’, Pride of Performance and ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’ by the government of Pakistan.

In 1983, in the court of King Birendra he was awarded ‘Gorkha Dakshina Bahu’ by the government of Nepal.

Mehdi Hassan Khan was one of the most popular and ‘influential’ singer in the history of ‘ghazal’ singing who was and playback singer for Lollywood who was referred to as the ‘Shahenshah-e-Ghazal’ (King of Ghazal).

He was known for his ‘haunting’ baritone voice. Mehdi Hassan was credited with bringing ‘ghazal’ singing to a worldwide audience.

He was unique for his melodic patterns and maintaining integrity of the ragas in an innovative way.

Born to a musical family, he influenced generations of singers from diverse genres, from Jagjit Singh to Sonu Nigam.

He earned numerous awards and accolades in his career and remained a leading singer of Pakistani film industry along with another contemporary playback singer Ahmed Rushdi, and it’s estimated that "he sang and created soundtracks for almost 300 movies.” Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness, in a private hospital in Karachi.

Latest News

More From Islamabad