Asset details of SAPMs, advisers released

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Shibli Faraz Saturday said that asset details of all the special assistants and advisers to Prime Minister Imran Khan are now available for public viewing. He said that the details have been shared on the Cabinet Division website as instructed by the prime minister.



Four out of 15 special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs), are dual nationality holders, while three have foreign residencies. Those who have dual nationalities included Zulfikar Bukhari, British citizenship; Shehzad Syed Qasim, US citizenship; Nadeem Babar, US citizenship; and Tania Aidrus, Canadian nationality and Singapore resident. The three SAPMs who have foreign residency included Nadeem Afzal Chan, Canadian permanent residency; Moeed Yousaf, US residency; and Shahbaz Gill, US green card holder.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar does not have a dual nationality, according to the documents. Nishtar, along with her husband, have a total bank balance of Rs14.8 million. The only car, a Honda Civic (2014) is in the name of Nishtar's husband. Nishtar owns jewellery worth Rs500,000 and has inherited property of 9.6 marlas in Peshawar.

Nadeem Babar is Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Division with the status of Minister of State. He owns assets worth Rs2.184 billion, including multiple properties in Pakistan and foreign destinations. Babar has stakes in over two dozen companies based out of Pakistan. He also has US nationality.

Muhammad Usman Dar is Special Assistant Prime Minister on Youth Affairs. Dar owns assets worth Rs60 million.

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa is Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, in an honorary capacity. His immovable property is worth Rs151.433 million. Shares worth Rs3,100,000 have been bought in his wife's name. The documents have listed one car, the Toyota ZX 2016, worth Rs3 million. Two bank accounts in Islamabad have Rs291,000 and Rs1,239, respectively. Lt Gen Bajwa also has a foreign bank account in Rawalpindi containing $4,149.

Tania Aidrus is Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan. Aidrus has four immovable properties held outside Pakistan — two in the US and one each in the UK and Singapore — which when converted to Pakistani rupees, have a value of Rs452.69 million. The properties in Singapore and US are under mortgage. The premier's aide has no property within Pakistan. She has an investment in a venture capital worth Rs12.51 million and has declared remittances from foreign account to Pakistan worth $95,790.

Aidrus has a bank balance in various accounts both in Pakistan and abroad worth Rs34.39 million, whereas her husband has cash in bank worth Rs9.29 million in foreign accounts. She owns a car, Toyota Fortuner, and jewellery worth Rs5 million, the documents revealed. She has nationalities of Canada and Singapore.

Mohammad Shehzad Arbab: Mohammad Shehzad Arbab is Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment with the status of Federal Minister. Shahzad Akbar owns assets worth above Rs50 million.

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari has properties worth millions of rupees in London. His father gave him two pieces of land as gift in 2006 and 2007, while he was also gifted 1,210 kanals and 91 kanals land. He also inherited plots in Islamabad from his maternal relatives.

SAPM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill owns assets worth Rs150 million.

SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza owns assets worth Rs57 million. He also owns a house worth Rs20 million and plots worth Rs30 million. His wife owns jewellery worth Rs2 million.

SAPM on Power Division Shehzad Qasim owns three plots worth Rs6 million in Lahore, while he owns plots worth Rs3.5 million in Gwadar. In addition, he owns a total of six properties in the United States and the United Arab Emirates. He has Rs40 million in cash in various banks.

SAPM on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan owns properties worth Rs37.1 million in Islamabad, while he also owns immovable property worth Rs13.1 million.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh who is an Adviser on Finance and Revenue with the status of Federal Minister, has agricultural land worth Rs20 million and his wife has a house in Dubai worth Rs130 million. He has transferred $36,000 (roughly Rs6 million) from a foreign account to a bank account here in Pakistan.

Dr Shaikh has a total bank balance of Rs135 million in both Pakistani and foreign accounts. According to the documents, he has a Mercedes E-Class worth Rs5 million.

Adviser to PM on industries Abdul Razak Daud’s assets are worth Rs1.75 billion, while Malik Amin Aslam’s assets are worth Rs1.44 million.