Deprivation of south Punjab to be addressed at all levels: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that deprivation of the South Punjab will be addressed at all levels.

He said this while addressing a meeting with South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman after his arrival here on Friday. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that deprivation of the people of the South Punjab would be rooted-out by developing the region and improving roads infrastructure in the region.

The CJ said that the people of the region had no need to move Lahore for solution to their problems after establishment of the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Multan Tax Bar Association led by its president Rana Arshad Bashir met with the CJ.

The CJ assured the delegation that space would be allocated for tax bar lawyers in the newly-built Judicial Complex. The Inland Applet Tribunal Bench would be established at Judicial Complex on permanent basis.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Multan High Court Bar Association led by its president Tahir Mehmood Chaudhry, Sajjad Haidar Sapra, Mian Abbas, Multan District Bar Association president Imran Sulehry, Ghulam Nabi, Tahir Chohan, Mian Tahir Riaz and others also met with Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

Talking to the delegations, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said that new air conditions would be installed at District and High Court bar rooms.

He said that water filtration plants would also be installed at District and High Court bars for lawyers and clients.